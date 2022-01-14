Indranee: GST hike cannot be put off forever

The impact of the goods and services tax (GST) hike will be delayed for the majority of households in Singapore, and the date the rise takes place is not when Singaporeans will feel its impact, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah told Parliament on Tuesday.

Amid global inflationary pressures, the Government has been shielding Singaporeans from the full impact of rising prices and will continue to do so, she added.

And, as it prepares for the upcoming Budget, priority will be given to helping Singaporeans cope with the cost of living. The scope of household support measures is also being reviewed, she said.

The minister was responding to questions from several MPs on rising costs and the impending GST hike of 2 percentage points, from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

Ms Indranee said the increase in GST is not something that can be put off forever. First announced in 2018, the rise is meant to help Singapore meet rising recurrent spending needs, especially in healthcare and social support.

"In deciding the timing for the GST hike, we are carefully considering the overall economic conditions. The economy is recovering steadily and, barring fresh disruptions, it should grow in step with global economic recovery," said the minister, adding that gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year.

The Straits Times