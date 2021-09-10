Innovative solutions at Creator's Summit

The GIIS Creators' Club organised the Creators' Summit, a three-month event aimed at inspiring students to come up with innovate solutions for problems faced in different fields.

Organised by Ashar Husain, Shakthi Vel Prabhakaran and Ajay Vijayanand, it saw the participation of 27 teams consisting of students from classes 8 to 12.

The event concluded last month with Team Gotham Gambit winning the first prize of $240 for creating a keyboard that produces electricity.

The second prize of $190 was secured by Team Femmasuer, who created a watch that can help women fend off attackers.

Team Big Bull won the third prize of $140 for their AI-based drone system that is beneficial to farmers.