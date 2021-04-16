Insurance firm bounces back

India International Insurance Singapore (III), like most of the businesses across the world, went through tough times when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy in early 2020. But it bounced back within two months and recorded a premium growth of 16 per cent and profit after tax of $12 million in the financial year 2020.

The Singapore company, which predominantly deals with commercial insurance, is now planning to take advantage of the positive trend and expand its retail business while maintaining its core strength of handling large clients and brokers.

"The Covid-19 panic did impact us," said Mr T. Babu Paul (right), III's Managing Director and CEO.

"We were hugely dependent on working out of our office in Cecil Street. But we adapted quickly.

"We got laptops and shifted computers and within a week, 80 per cent of our employees could work from home. Today, if needed, all can work from home."

The difficult working conditions, interestingly, did not affect its overall business. "We did well," said Mr Paul.

"Maybe insurance works in the reverse way. When people feel something bad is going to happen, a lot of importance is given to insurance."

III was incorporated in Singapore in 1987 by merging the stakes of five Indian insurance companies - General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance. It deals mainly with commercial insurance - marine, property, liability, engineering, surety and motor fleet.

But over the past five years it has also been expanding its retail - motor, home, travel, personal accident and maid - footprint through agents.

"We are a Singapore company with our polices open to all people residing in Singapore, irrespective of nationality," said Mr Paul.

"We have impressive retail offerings. Our premiums are competitive and we don't change our policy parameters every year. Our motor, personal accidents, maid and travel packages are very attractive."

He pointed out that, over the past three years, III has strengthened its agency and business development.

"We plan to have 10 per cent of our turnover from retail offerings," he said.

"Ultimately, our aim is to be associated with as many households in Singapore as possible."

The company, which has been making profits since its inception, is funded by its accumulated reserves.

It has considerable expertise in marine hull and aviation insurance in Singapore and is reputed in the Asean region for property insurance.

III did business worth $173.4 million in the 2020 financial year and recorded a $12 million profit after tax, an improvement of 9 per cent over the previous year. "We would like to keep those attributes intact and also build on them," said Mr Paul.

"But commercial insurance is volatile. While countries around Singapore are naturally catastrophe prone, Singapore is blessed because it is largely free of natural disasters, earthquakes, fires and riots. So we are keen to expand our retail presence here."

According to him, III is particularly strong in engaging clients, third parties and lawyers and "bringing about a cost effective solution in the least possible time".

"Being a small company, there is no regional reporting structure," he said.

"Every decision is taken at our Singapore office and so we are able to quickly decide on the market requirements and can allocate resources to meet them."

III has only one office, located at IOB Building at Cecil Street. It doesn't do any direct business from India.

The company, which has assets worth $767 million, is planning to take advantage of the increased attention and respect Singapore has got as an insurance hub during the pandemic.

"The Singapore government's proactive steps gave a lot of boost to the insurance business," said Mr Paul.

"From neighbouring countries there has been an increased demand for insurance from Singapore.

"Earlier a lot of the business went to London, the mecca of insurance. But Singapore has been able to attract that business to a large extent because it handled the Covid-19 situation better than many other countries. The image of Singapore as an insurance hub went up and it is helping us."

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

lIII's retail policies are available at www.iii.com.sg