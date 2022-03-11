Iswaran: Singapore must sustain reopening momentum

Singapore must sustain its momentum in reopening its borders, with the world learning to live with Covid-19, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Wednesday.

He noted during his ministry's budget debate that Changi Airport is now linked to 58 per cent of cities it was connected to before the pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, the number of flights passing through the airport has reached 38 per cent. Passenger volume reached 15 per cent of pre-pandemic level in December last year, driven by the launch of the vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) for quarantine-free travel.

The Government aims to restore passenger volume to at least 50 per cent of the level before the pandemic this year, said Mr Iswaran. The Straits Times