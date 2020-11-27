Jains remember Lord Mahavir's teachings

Jains, who practise an ancient religion from India which teaches that the way to liberation and bliss is to lead lives of harmlessness and renunciation, also celebrate on Deepavali day, but in a slightly different way.

In Jainism, the Festival of Lights commemorates the anniversary of Lord Mahavir's attainment of moksha, or freedom from the cycle of reincarnation, in 6th century BC (the year varies by sect).

Lord Mahavir was the 24th and last Thirtankar (saviour and spiritual teacher of the righteous path) of Jainism and revitalised the religion as it is today.

First referred to in Jain scriptures as dipalikaya, or light leaving the body, it is said that the earth and the heavens were illuminated with lamps to mark the occasion of Lord Mahavir's enlightenment.

For Jains, Deepavali day is a celebration of Lord Mahavir's teachings and his contributions not only to the religion but to greater humanity.

His teachings promote compassion and justice through ahimsa (non-violence), advocating the importance of all living beings as well as social, political and economic equity.

He emphasised aparigraha (non-possessiveness) in order to protect biodiversity from people's greed.

Most importantly, he taught the concept of anekantvada (multiplicity of views or pluralism) and encouraged individuals to overcome superstition and blind faith and pursue reason through their own efforts.

"Each year Jains in Singapore light lamps on Deepavali at the Jain temple (on Jalan Yasin) to symbolise keeping the light of Lord Mahavir's knowledge alive and sweets are distributed in celebration of his contributions," said Ms Mita Warrier, a committee member of the Singapore Jains Religious Society.

"We also do prayers (jaap) in the morning or evening for one or two hours. Usually we go to the Hindu temple at Ceylon Road first and then to our Jain temple.

"If Deepavali falls on a weekday, about 400 people attend our prayers. If it is on a weekend, there will be more than 700. This year, due to Covid-19, the numbers were less than 50."

Many Jains also celebrate by fasting, singing hymns and chanting mantras to honour Lord Mahavir, while others participate in charity and philanthropy. The day after Deepavali marks the Jain New Year, and members of the Jain community greet each other with "Saal Mubarak" or "Happy New Year".

"Deepavali is always celebrated as a mix of traditions by the Jains," said Ms Warrier.

"We not only remember and honour Lord Mahavir's salvation each year but also participate in Hindu traditions, such as praying to Lakshmi, the Goddess of Prosperity, to bless us in the new year and celebrating the return of Lord Rama after defeating the demon king Ravana."

