Japanese soldiers tortured helpless Indian estate workers

K. JANARTHANAN

Mr Kannappan Ramachandran (left), 93, recalled clearly the day he witnessed the arrival of the Japanese in the state of Perak.

He was 12 years old then and his school term had just ended.

"There were cries and wails from people all around as they ran in different directions," he said.

"Fear gripped me as my grandparents told me to collect my belongings.

"We ran into a forested area and camped there for a month before returning home."

Mr Ramachandran, now a resident at the Sree Narayana Mission nursing home in Singapore, said the Japanese soldiers were brutal.

"They made a Tamil estate worker climb a tall tree and chopped it at the bottom," he said.

"I saw them laugh as the worker fell to his death. I also saw them crudely dismembering a goat."

Mr Ramachandran, who as a boy scout gave first aid to wounded British soldiers, said the Japanese indulged in mass killings and rape.

"Due to the regard the Japanese leaders had for Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army, the Indians were largely spared," he said.

"However, this did not stop some of the Japanese soldiers from torturing helpless Indian estate workers.

"The Japanese took several estate workers to construct the Burma Railway. Two of them returned in a bad condition. They said they were tortured and died a few months later."

Learning Japanese was made compulsory in the areas captured by the Imperial Army.

Mr Ramachandran, who learnt the language at a Japanese school where he studied for two years, eventually put his newfound skill to good use when he worked as a sales manager in a Japanese company.

He eventually moved to Singapore with his wife and three children in 1950.