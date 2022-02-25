Jay Shah receives Outstanding Cambridge Learner award

Despite the pandemic, GIIS students have overcome various challenges to achieve fantastic results on examinations.

More than 25 students have emerged as school toppers, with Jay Shah being declared the World Topper for mathematics at the IGCSE 2021 examinations.

The SMART Campus student was awarded the Outstanding Cambridge Learner award for scoring a PUM (Percentage Uniform Mark) of 100 in additional mathematics at the IGCSE 2021 Examinations.

It is given out by Cambridge Assessment International Education, which recognises exceptional achievements in Cambridge examinations around the world.