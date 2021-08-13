Joyalukkas wins retail leadership award

Mr Joy Alukkas receiving the RetailME ICONS award from Ms Laila Mohammed Suhail. With them is Mr John Paul Alukkas (right). PHOTO: JOY ALUKKAS

Noted jeweller Joyalukkas was recently awarded the coveted RetailME ICONS award for its pioneering leadership in the business of retail in the Middle East and North Africa.

Mr Joy Alukkas, chairman of the Joyalukkas Group, received the award from Ms Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO (Strategic Alliance and Partnership), Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

Mr John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Jewellery (International Operations), was present at the ceremony in Dubai.

"Awards are a recognition of the efforts we put into our business and I am happy to note that we have been bestowed with this great honour," said Mr Joy.

"There were stringent guidelines in the selection process and the awardees were selected on nominations received, jury scoring and editorial selection."

The organisers said the winning retailers demonstrated great leadership and innovation.

"We always strive to provide an unmatched retail experience to our valued customers and this award reinforces our commitment," said Mr Joy. "All our retail showrooms are equipped to provide a distinct experience to our customers, who can experience our wide range of exquisite gold and diamond jewellery.

"We owe this recognition to our valued customers, our business associates and the entire team."