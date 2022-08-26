Kargil War hero inspires students with talk

GIIS SMART Campus organised several activities recently to commemorate National Day and India's Independence Day.

One of the highlights was a visit to the school on Aug 16 by Kargil War veteran and India's first blade runner Major D.P. Singh.

He was invited as part of GIIS' Leadership Lecture Series, which allows students to interact with renowned personalities from various fields.

Major Singh inspired the students with his speech on how he went against all odds and emerged victorious. He encouraged the students to keep a clear focus on their goals and pursue them with a passion to succeed.

He also shared how he took up the challenge of running marathons with a prosthetic limb after he was injured during the Kargil War and a part of his right leg was amputated.

Major Singh has run more than 25 half-marathons, several of them in extreme high-altitude conditions.

To celebrate National Day, numerous activities were held to promote racial harmony and inculcate cohesiveness among the students.

They decorated their classrooms and learning areas, and participated in various fun and exciting events.

The highlight was the students dancing the Get Active! Workout 2022: Dance Of The Nation to the tune of this year's National Day theme song, Stronger Together.

