Karl Liew charged with giving false information and evidence

Karl Liew (left), son of former Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong, appeared in a district court on Thursday and was charged with giving false information to a public servant.

Liew, 43, is also accused of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding. Bail has been set at $15,000. He will be back in court on Dec 17. For giving false information to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

Offenders convicted of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

The Attorney-General's Chambers had directed the police to conduct further investigations on Liew in the light of comments a High Court judge made on Sept 4 when overturning the conviction of the Liew family's former maid Parti Liyani for theft. The judge had described him as dishonest in giving evidence against Ms Parti.

On Wednesday, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam in his ministerial statement in Parliament said Liew had made several allegations in the trial that the judge had found suspect, including his claim to have worn women's T-shirts.

Mr Shanmugam said there were many aspects of Liew's conduct and evidence during the trial which were "highly unsatisfactory" and raised "scepticism".

