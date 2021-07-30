Keep our environment green

Kiana Ketul Kamdar with the plants she grows at home. PHOTO: GIIS

KIANA KETUL KAMDAR, GRADE 8, CLSP

As a student, it is vital to be connected to our environment. It is a source of tranquillity.

Usually we find the environment littered with debris. We see it in our alleys, public places and even beaches.

We can dispose this waste in recycling bins and make our city green.

My mother actively collects our recyclable waste and segregates it.

She then disposes it into our neighbourhood's recycling bins.

Aiding such initiatives and growing plants in our homes can be a fantastic way for students to connect to the environment and contribute in a meaningful way.

Lovely, scented herbs and flowering plants add a splash of colour to our homes.

Vegetables can be nutritive additions to our daily diet.

Students can educate their peers on the importance of reconnecting with the environment.

This will also refresh their memories.

Videos and articles on how to take care of the environment and even hands-on activities can make the learning process more fun.

In our free time, we can learn more about the environmental projects in Singapore and assist them.

The Singapore Environment Council has various volunteering projects to make our surroundings more neat and green.

If you don't have time for physical work, you can contribute money.

Singapore has a few verdant and green areas, such as the Botanical Gardens and Bollywood Veggies, which everyone should explore.

These places have several varieties of plants which are appealing and interesting to study.

Even hiking is a great way to keep ourselves active and be in close contact with the environment.

Through simple actions and a conscientious approach, our bond with the environment can be strengthened.

As students, we are accountable for keeping our surroundings bright and lively.

Therefore, let us strive and restore our ecosystems and give them a bright future.