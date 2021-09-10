Keeping a traditional craft alive

P. BALA

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu was greeted with a special garland when she returned to Singapore on Monday after winning two golds at the recently concluded Paralympics in Tokyo. It was Little India based garland maker R. Jayaselvam's tribute to an exemplary athlete who has done the nation proud despite her physical disabilities.

The 56-year-old is a traditional craftsman who makes distinct decorative garlands which string together fresh and colourful flowers.

In Indian culture, a garland is placed in honour around the neck of an individual who has achieved cultural, political, religious, cinematic or sporting fame. It is also a must at weddings.

People and organisations have ordered garlands from Mr Jayaselvam to felicitate former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew during one of his election campaigns in the 1990s and second Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong when he was the guest of honour at the opening of the Braddell Heights Community Club opening in 2002.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has also been greeted on several occasions with his creations.

"My proudest moment was being able to design the flower garland for our first Olympic gold medallist, swimmer Joseph Schooling, on his return from the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016," said Mr Jayaselvam. "I included the gold ribbon in the orchid garland to signify his achievement and that was a unique experience."

Local traditional garland makers are rare in Singapore. Born in 1965, the year of Singapore's independence, Mr Jayaselvam picked up the art at a young age when handicraft and labour intensive trades thrived on the island.

In 1978, he was introduced to Jothi Store & Flower Shop's manager M. Pasupathy, who roped him in to assist with the Campbell Lane outlet's operations on weekends. The 13-year-old grabbed the opportunity and learnt to make garlands.

As a teenager, Mr Jayaselvam studied machining (NTC-3) at the Vocational and Industrial Training Board in the early 1980s and started working as a machinist at the Singapore Bus Service. But the need to improve his financial situation after getting married in 1994 made him venture out on his own.

At the age of 29, he started Anushia Flower Shop at Dunlop Street - which was named after his wife.

In those days, there were fewer than 10 flower shops in Little India and running the business solo was tough as it was hard to find trained and skilled staff. But he persevered diligently.

Business became tougher in later years as other flower shops opened in Little India and the neighbouring housing estates. Rising rentals forced him to move his shop to Upper Dickson Road in 2000. Over the last nine years, he has been operating from a shophouse unit on Veerasamy Road.

Realising the need to digitalise to stay ahead of the competition, Mr Jayaselvam set up an e-commerce site in 2018 with the help of his tech savvy son Jayakrishen, 26. The business saw a surge when Covid-19 struck last year and when circuit-breaker was implemented forcing many to shop online.

Yet, Mr Jayaselvam can entertain only a limited number of orders a day as he is still the sole garland maker in his outfit.

His younger son Jayakannan, 23, a data science and business analytics undergraduate at the University of London, assists in promoting the business through social media marketing.

"In recent years, I have re-strategised my business to focus more on wedding garlands," said Mr Jayaselvam. "Not many are willing to learn the art of making flower garlands and finding skilled staff remains a challenge."

From this weekend, he will be teaching people who have signed up for My Community Festival, a heritage based festival organised by non-profit group My Community, the art of making garlands.

"I will have small groups in my shop and I hope they will benefit from the hands-on experience," he said. "This is a way of giving back to the community that has supported me all this while."

For more details on My Community Festival, please visit https://mycommunityfestival.sg/

