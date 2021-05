A new fully air-conditioned Woodlands Bus Interchange will open on June 13, making it the largest integrated transport hub to operate here.

The SMRT-managed integrated transport hub, a term used to refer to air-conditioned bus interchanges linked to MRT stations and nearby malls, is Singapore's 11th such hub.

At 41,500 sq m, it will be almost 2½ times as large as the first integrated transport hub that opened in Toa Payoh in 2002.

The Straits Times