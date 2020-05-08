Last rites over video call

Mr Ganesh Somwanshi (left) with his mother Meera and wife Roopali at his father Shivaji's (second from left) 61st birthday celebrations in Pune; (below) Sathyarth Pisharath (centre) with his roommates. PHOTOS: GANESH SOMWANSHI, SATHYARTH PISHARATH

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Three weeks after arriving in Singapore on a holiday, Mrs Meera Somwanshi went to bed on April 8 contented.

The 64-year-old was happy that her husband Shivaji, 64, was healthy and safe along with the family's pet dog Chloe in Pune, India.

It was a different story the next day. She received news from her daughter Gauri that her husband suddenly died after a cardiac arrest.

"My mother broke down as she felt that she could not be near my father when he needed help," said Mr Ganesh Somwanshi, 41, a communications specialist with whom Mrs Meera was staying in Singapore.

"When she decided to come to Singapore, she had taken him for a medical check-up and ensured that he was absolutely fine (Mr Shivaji underwent open-heart surgery in 2013)."

Mr Shivaji complained of weakness on April 9 and, despite Mrs Gauri arranging an ambulance to take him to a hospital which was five minutes away, he died.

"The immediate concern for us was to somehow reach Pune," said Mr Ganesh. "But there was no way because of the coronavirus lockdown in India. The government had stopped all international flights.

"We approached the High Commission of India for help. But, even if we had managed to reach India, it would have meant 14 days of quarantine."

It was very stressful for the family. Eventually, they decided to conduct Mr Shivaji's last rites over a video call.

"We couldn't offer flowers or prayers," said Mr Ganesh. "Everything was done very quickly. My father's body was burnt in the crematorium in the white hospital sheet he was wrapped in. There were only five of our relatives and friends present."

Mrs Meera was devastated as she could not bid her husband a proper goodbye. "My mother could not believe what had happened," said Mr Ganesh. "She had spoken to my father on April 8 and we had celebrated my parents' wedding anniversary on March 31. He went just like that and she was heart-broken."

To compound the sadness, Chloe, who was blind, died on April 19. "She was apparently devastated and did not even enter my father's room after he died," said Mr Ganesh. "We had to bid another family member goodbye over a video call.

"My mother is shattered by these incidents, but you have to look at it in a bigger perspective. At least, we could see the last moments of my father and our pet dog over video calls. In places like Italy, you cannot even see the dead during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Mrs Meera is hoping things will get back to normal soon and she will be able to get back to Pune. "My mother is emotionally disturbed," said Mr Ganesh. "But what is comforting her is that she can reach home at the earliest and conduct prayers and a proper ceremony for my departed father."

Like Mrs Meera, there are around 3,500 Indian nationals stuck in Singapore. They are unable to fly home on commercial flights because of the nationwide lockdown. They had travelled to Singapore for various reasons, such as business, work, studies, tourism, holiday and to meet relatives.

Indian nationals Sathyarth Pisharath, 21, and Christina, 20, who are students at Republic Polytechnic, are also bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore.

Both were earlier working as part-time waiters and the money they earned helped them pay their tuition fees and accommodation and food bills.

"I came to Singapore on the promise that I would be able to work part-time," said Sathyarth, who is from Thrissur in Kerala and is staying in an apartment in Woodlands with five others. "Now money is a problem as I don't depend on my parents to pay for my studies and needs.

"Organisations such as Kala Singapore, Singapore Malayalee Association and Pravasi Express are providing groceries and food. But I'm struggling to pay my share of the rent. Looks like things will be normal only after two months. So, somehow, I'll have to survive till then."

Christina is caught in the same situation. "Depending on others is not a good situation," said the Malayalee from Thrissur. "I would have preferred to be in India, close to my family. I'm not sure now if my semester will be taught fully online. So, I cannot even think of going home."

"My roommates went back to India during the last semester holidays. I'm all alone now and scared. I'm not sure when the situation will get better and how I'll pay my share of the room rent ($325) and utilities bill ($75)."

