Learn more about Sikh culture and crafts at special exhibition

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The Indian Heritage Centre (IHC) in Little India is staging a special exhibition from March 27 to Sept 30 which will showcase the heritage and culture of the Sikhs in Singapore.

Titled Sikhs in Singapore - A Story Untold, it will offer insights into this small but prominent Indian community - including their history, culture, evolution and place in modern Singapore.

Originating from Punjab in the Indian subcontinent, Sikhs have been arriving in Singapore and South-east Asia since the late 19th century.

The exhibition has three parts - Roots, which tells the story of the community's origins in Singapore; Settlement, which narrates some of their exemplary tales; and Contemporary Perspectives, which offers glimpses into their modern lives.

The tangible and intangible aspects of their identity are presented through artefacts, photographs and the stories and voices of the Sikhs.

One highlight is the exhibit on the Singapore Khalsa Association, which started as a sports club in the 1930s.

It later became the cultural heart of the Sikh community in Singapore and over the years has organised many popular festivals and cultural events.

Also featured is Sunehri Saheliyan (Golden Girlfriends), a programme run by the Sikh Welfare Council with the objective to encourage active ageing and volunteerism among the elderly and improve their quality of life.

Elderly Sikh women involved in this programme conduct workshops on traditional Punjabi crafts.

The exhibition showcases some of the traditional crafts that these women make. It includes the manja or manji, a cot used for sitting or sleeping.

It is made with rope-lattice woven around a wooden frame and usually draped with a rug.

The weaving of the rope - often in colourful, geometric patterns - is a craft that has been passed down through generations.

The manji also finds a place in the gurdwara. It is the cot on which the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book of the Sikh faith) is placed in the prayer hall for worshippers to view and read.

Visitors to the exhibition can also learn about how nala or nalle, handwoven drawstrings used to tighten the waists of traditional Punjabi pants, are made.

The process includes draping silk, cotton or wool across an adda (elementary loom consisting of a wooden frame) and tangling the material in a number of kaanas or reeds.

Nalle is usually woven with leftover pieces of clothes and threads, minimising waste around the household.

The Sikhs' oral performing traditions are amplified through the large repertoire of traditional songs that are sung on special occasions.

Known as loke geet (folk songs), these songs are usually sung by women to celebrate festivals, accompany games or to educate children.

The songs are accompanied by the music of traditional instruments, such as the harmonium and dholki, and includes impromptu dancing.

Interestingly, in Singapore, the women in the community have been passing on this rich tradition to future generations orally, without any written lyrics.

More details about the exhibition can be found at https://www.indianheritage.gov.sg/

Admission is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents.