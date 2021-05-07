Learning activities to mark Earth Day

GIIS East Coast campus has always been the leader when it comes to celebrating important occasions, like Earth Day. This year was no different.

The new academic year started with a grand Earth Day celebration on April 22.

The day focuses on the protection of the environment and the need for conservation and sustainability.

The students engaged in different learning experiences while keeping the Covid-19 guidelines in mind.

All grades were involved in activities, such as movie making and poster making. Class 1 and 2 students were shown videos of Singapore's rainforests.

They toured the school garden to appreciate and further understand "Mother Earth's" gifts.

Students from classes 3 and 4 were encouraged to showcase their artistic skills by drawing and painting on the topic "Our Beautiful Planet - Earth" during the art period.

Class 5 and 6 students did a PowerPoint presentation on "Crafting a Green World".

Students from classes 7, 8 and 9 made a movie on the theme "Natural Resources Management and Conservation in the Age of Climate Change".

In addition, all social science teachers discussed and showed videos about the importance of protecting nature.

These activities not only provided a valuable experience to the students but also allowed them to engage in healthy learning. They pledged to do their part in saving and conserving "Mother Earth".