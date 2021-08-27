Learning to move past grief and loss

AMRITA KAUR

I felt a sense of hollowness when the prayers for my paternal grandmother's funeral ended a few weeks ago.

I wanted to write down my feelings but no matter how I tried, the words would not come. Then I realised it was exactly that: I felt nothing, zero, empty.

As much as I hate saying this, I am no stranger to dealing with death, having lost my father 11 years ago and my maternal grandmother just six months after that. Yet this hollowness felt unfamiliar.

I do not know if we feel grief differently as we grow older, but I have learnt that there are no "normal" reactions to grieving.

There is no set duration for grief after a loved one has died. Grief can hit us again in all sorts of ways throughout life, such as when we wish the departed were present at special occasions.

It can sometimes be unforgiving if we think about the "what-ifs" and "should-haves", but I have learnt not to dwell on it.

Grief, for me, is more about moving forward than "being done".

Learning not to dwell on it means acknowledging the emotions that come with the loss, living gracefully with it and remembering that we cannot will death to happen only at a time we wish for.

My grandmother, a mother of four, was born in Malaysia and was 87 when she died. She had been ill for many years and fought a good fight before succumbing to pneumonia on Aug 2.

Between my two brothers and I, my eldest brother spent the most time with her, as she had taken care of him until he was six years old, just before my mother resigned from her job to be a housewife.

My family remembers my grandmother as a good cook. She had imparted many recipes to my mother, like sayur lodeh and different types of sambal.

One of my favourite dishes is my mother's nasi lemak paired with prawn sambal, and it was my grandmother who taught her how to cook it.

I had planned to visit my grandmother, but it was not to be. The last time I saw her was in March this year.

She suffered from dementia and could hardly speak. But when we met, she gazed at me deeply before whispering "banyak cantik" or "very beautiful" in Malay, to my aunt who she lived with. Those were the only words I got from her after 10 years.

I also remember the conversation I had with her before that. She asked me: "Where is daddy?"

It was heart-wrenching because she was referring to my father, who had died a year earlier then. Her dementia was getting worse.

In a way, it had robbed her of her grief of losing her son. I know his death had hit her as hard as the rest of us in the family. He had left us unexpectedly from a heart attack. No goodbyes, no last words.

I was not close to my grandmother, but I know she had my interests at heart. She bought gold for me more than 20 years ago when she was working. She had meant to give it to me during my wedding.

It is customary for grandparents in my family to give gold to their grandchildren at their weddings and she had wanted to do her part, even if she did not live to see the day.

The gift is in my mother's safekeeping and she will give it to me when I get married next year.

It is true that the pain of losing a loved one never goes away. We just learn to live with his or her absence. We slowly try to let go of our loss, but never the love and the memories.

Perhaps my way of letting the light in is taking comfort in believing that my grandmother is reunited with my father over a cup of chai and catching up on all the time they missed out spending with each other. In doing so, I learn not to dwell on grief.

Amrita Kaur, a former tabla! reporter, is a journalist with The Straits Times

