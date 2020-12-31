Lessons from a difficult year

"Uncertainty reigned in 2020. There was fear all around and a sense of loneliness. Revenues crashed but we were able to survive with government support. Hopefully the gloomy days have passed and the new year will shine brightly."

- Mr Chakrapani Putrevu, restaurant owner

"In the beginning there was fear and helplessness, worry whether I would get to see my family again. Now there is hope that everything will be all right. The feeling is all problems can be overcome."

- Mr Manikantan Vetrivel, migrant worker

"2020 was a whirlwind of emotions - anxiety, despair, frustration, boredom. The sudden transformation from in-person schooling to online was a challenging and toxic change that induced sleep deprivation, a lack of productivity and a general feeling of worthlessness and helplessness. However, despite the dark cloud of Covid-19 looming at all times, the arrival of the vaccine and phase 3 opening in Singapore have provided some hope and happiness."

- Ms Aroni Sarkar, political science and English student at the University of Toronto

"When Covid-19 hit in Q1, we did not realise it would impact our daily lives, until the circuit breaker was implemented. But we did not lose hope and did our best to get through the rough patch. In Q4, we were able to see positive results. The year showed us how to manage with minimum revenue." - Mr Ankur Bhatnagar, finance specialist

"2020 gave me lots to think about. We can't take things for granted anymore. I have never seen a global crisis like this. There are people out there who are struggling and some have lost their loved ones. It's not good. We need to be more compassionate and help each other and protect our planet from future crisis."

- Ms Ritu Phogat, mixed martial arts fighter

"2020 was a year of embracing changes and uncertainty. It also felt like a much-needed pause to rethink old ways of doing things. From the importance of sustainability to health, it brought back focus on what really matters. It gave an extraordinary opportunity to focus and commit. If we choose to look at it in a positive light, it was a year of much-needed learning and unlearning."

- Ms Ritika Patni, founder of ArtH - Art of Health

"2020 gave me time to pause, reflect and identify the 'purpose'. It was full of empathy, care and concern. Even during the peak of Covid-19, there was hope and belief that the pandemic would pass soon. I got to bond with family and friends and learnt to share with all."

- Mr S.V. Padmanabhan, President - Finance, Olam International