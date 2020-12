Singapore began its vaccination roll-out on Wednesday.

If 2020 was the year of the Covid-19 virus, then hopefully, 2021 will be the year of the vaccines. Dr Kalisvar Marimuthu, the second person in Singapore to receive the vaccine, said: "I'm feeling lucky... feeling a bit emotional because the vaccine is potentially a game-changer."

