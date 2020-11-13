Little India keeps shining in dark times

Festive decorations ahead of the festival of lights in Little India. PHOTO: AFP

ASAD LATIF

Deepavali is subdued in Little India this year. The festive lights, which invite all into that stretch of Singapore, have been switched on.

The crowds are not negligible. Many restaurants are busy (although they could have been busier, while some eateries are surviving probably on borrowed time). The annual promise of Deepavali has arrived.

However, something is missing. The joy in shared Indian existence that permeates the environs of Serangoon Road at this time of year is not what it is normally.

Singapore is living through abnormal times. Like Chinatown and Geylang Serai, Little India cannot but reflect the contraction of social and economic space that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused for the better part of this dreadful year.

Yet, Little India keeps shining in the Covidean dark, its everyday resilience celebrating the promised return of the festival of lights, no matter how good and no matter how bad any year might be. Little India is lucky. It is a place protected by Singapore time. Hindu and Chinese temples, mosques and churches have made their home there. Where eternity steps in, temporality makes way. The religious economy of Little India renews my faith in the possibility of global coexistence.

If Little India, which lies in a tiny island city-state called Singapore, can manifest lasting religious diversity in its local geography, why should it lie beyond the imagination of humans in larger countries with longer histories than Singapore to ensure the peaceful proximity of world faiths under the seamless benediction of eternal skies?

Or is it precisely that Singapore's limitations of size make for the non-aggressive sharing of national space?

Be that as it may, Little India, like its cultural counterparts in other ethnic conclaves, reveals how peace and prosperity strike up symbiotic relationships that preserve the integrity of a place amid the promiscuous moods of time.

Little India could not have survived this long without the rest of Singapore having invested its fate in it. Equally, Serangoon Road provides an arterial connection between the past and the present of a multicultural nation.

For example, Little India attests to the agency of the British Empire which drew Singapore into the ambit of 19th-century globalisation.

Several streets are named after colonial figures, such as Dunlop Street after a European family, Belilios Lane after cattle importer I.R. Belilios, and Campbell Lane after Sir Colin Campbell. Little India's racecourse, cattle herders and brick kilns recall a past that survives in street signboards, those loyal markers of historical geography.

Ultimately, though, it is the cultural imprint of India that gives Little India its special place in the urban folklore of Singapore.

My own history provided me with a natural point of entry to Little India. As an Indian immigrant who arrived in 1984, I shared diasporic genes with the early settlers whose labour and imagination had helped transform Singapore from a colonial entrepot to a nation-in-waiting.

They had come to this country to look for a living: So had I. They had left families back home: So had I. They wanted to belong to Singapore without having to abjure the cultural origins that defined their values, expectations and hopes: So did I.

The settlers had built a road that I simply walked on. It is easy to be Indian in Singapore today because the early Indians knew how to become Singaporean, long before Singapore itself became a nation-state. That is true of other immigrants as well.

Little India welcomed me into the Indian-ness of Singapore and the Singaporean-ness of Indians here. It was a locale for transplanted existence, a metaphorical train station where a person ceases to relate to the origins of a journey because he has arrived at his destination.

However, the origins remain embedded in the destination. To have arrived must mean having started out.

From where? Singapore-born Indians do not have to answer such questions, but India-born Singaporeans do. Little India helped me to do so. I had left India, only to find a preserved version of it in Singapore.

It is important here to not think that Little India is all there is to Indians in Singapore.

Indians are an intrinsic part of society at large, and Serangoon Road does not run through an exoticised ethnic ghetto meant merely for tourist consumption.

Little India embodies in concrete terms the cultural integrity of Indian Singaporeans in the nation at large. But nothing like Little India does so.

Wherein inheres that cultural integrity? Sight, sound, smell and sentiment, I would say. The provision shops in and just outside Tekka Centre recreate the visual impact of a million markets across India.

The Tamil devotional songs that play in some shops resonate with ragas familiar to even Indian ears untrained in the intricacies of Carnatic music.

The songs remind customers that the contemporaneity of ancient Indian music can and does soothe the frenetic pace of their lives here and now. Jasmine flowers smell of the garlands that Indians put around deities and lovers alike.

To move through Little India is to move back to India without having to leave Singapore. No Indian sentiment is lost in a cultural precinct situated in the historical heart of Singapore.

What is best about Little India is that it exists for generation after generation. Those who built it are gone, but I continue their journey.

When I visit the place today, I see younger Indians thronging its Singaporean streets. The Indian Heritage Centre in Campbell Lane archives the transition from past to present.

When I am gone, other Indians will arrive. Unknown to them, I shall have left traces of my life behind, in these words that you read for example, without expecting them to know who I was or what I did.

Little India will have a future not tied to the past of any particular human present. It will be of and for itself, a place of reckoning with what makes Indians, Singaporeans.

Deepavali will come. Covid-19 will be consigned to an ugly chapter in the epidemiological history of the world.

Lamps will be lighted once again, life will not be in vain, jasmine garlands will adorn immortals and mortals alike, raga Hindolam will churn the depths of the soul and restaurants will offer fusion cuisine from ingredients unimagined today.

Little India will survive like the flickering of an eternal candle in the passing wind.

Happy Deepavali!

