Little India to light up for Deepavali

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

People in Singapore can participate in several events during the Deepavali celebrations in Little India which will kick off on Sept 25 with the traditional light up ceremony.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng will switch on the lights at 7.30pm from a float along with Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua and Little India Shopkeepers & Heritage Association (LISHA) President C. Sankaranathan.

Hindu Endowments Board President R. Jayachandran, Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Ng Lang, Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Keith Tan and Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng will also be present on the float.

Vasantham channel will cover the event live from 7pm which will be preceded by a Countdown Show the previous day.

The dignitaries will then move to the nearby One Farrer Hotel, where they will meet Indian community leaders and discuss pressing issues.

The float will be stationed opposite the former Serangoon Plaza thereafter for the public to view and take photos.

Lisha is the main organiser of the celebrations along with other stakeholders such as LTA, STB and other organisations.

Usually the street poles in Little India are decorated with intricately designed artworks in vibrant colours during Deepavali.

This year, the legacy will be continued by showcasing the traditional architectural wonders of India.

The main decorative feature will be the "gopuram", the entrance gateway to a Hindu temple enclosure.

The arches will be in a crescent shape and side pillars will resemble intricately carved temple stone pillars.

Elegant peacocks will also be featured at focal points along Serangoon Road and Race Course Road.

To allow more people to celebrate and observe Deepavali safely, an array of hybrid events and activities will be held till Nov 21, when the festivities end.

The public can take part in 11 activities, including a karaoke challenge, treasure hunt, best decorated home contest, debate session, best photography contest and dance challenge, and win exciting prizes.

A Briyani Fiesta featuring 30 selected restaurants will be held from Sept 25 to Nov 21 along with a briyani masterclass by celebrity Chef Ariffin of Bacos Restaurant on Oct 16.

Various community organisations will also come together to create a 100,000 paper flower artwork on Oct 9 at Poli @ Clive Street in a bid to enter the Singapore Book of Records.

The artwork will be installed on a specially erected metal arch and displayed throughout the festive period.

The Lisha Literary Club is hosting a Deepavali mega event online show on Nov 4 which will have a variety of dances, songs, dramas and debates and feature Indians from all around the globe.

During the course of the celebrations, the Singapore Indian Development Association will distribute food to the needy and arrange for up to 2,000 elderly from across the island to experience the festivities.

They will also be treated to a meal in a restaurant in Little India.

"We expect a lot of people to come and enjoy the Deepavali celebrations in Little India," said Mr Sankaranathan.

"We are observing safe distancing measures and the shop owners are engaging their own safe distancing officers. We have also spread out the events throughout the festive period so that everyone will get a chance to participate.

"Once the festivities kick off, it is better to be in Little India when it is less crowded and make the purchases earlier. It is important to be safe during this pandemic."

santosh@sph.com.sg

More details about the Deepavali celebrations in Little India can be found in LISHA's Facebook page.