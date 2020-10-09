Little India lights up for Deepavali

Goddess of Wealth Mahalakshmi on the arch of the main light-up display along Serangoon Road. PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

Visitors to Little India can now see more than a million bulbs in a dazzling array of peacocks, lotus flowers and oil lamps, as the district counts down to Deepavali, which takes place on Nov 14.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat sent his well-wishes to the Hindu community on Sunday, when the streets of Little India were set aglow during the Deepavali light-up ceremony.

In televised remarks, Mr Heng said: "The light-up celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

"In the midst of a crisis, the light-up is also a beacon of hope as we embark on the road to recovery from the pandemic.

"Even though we have scaled down the celebrations this year due to the virus, the festive spirit remains bright.

"I hope that these festivities will help to lift the spirits of Singaporeans during these difficult times, as we celebrate together with family and friends," he added.

The theme this year is Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth in Hindu mythology. She is featured on the main arch in Serangoon Road sitting on a lotus flower, with two elephants anointing her with water.

While the light-up goes on like in previous years, other festivities are online because of the pandemic.

These include the Deepavali Festival Village, where merchants will showcase their goods on the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association's Facebook page from Oct 10 to Nov 10.

