Nalli v Nalli: The sari tale

Two rival shops on the same road, both selling "Nalli" saris, duelled in court over how the brand name could be used for their products.

Both Little India shops were differentiated only by design based on a 1997 deal between them.

"The (1997) Deeds of Settlement were about the parties' use of 'Nalli'. The parties agreed to co-exist in Singapore on the terms of the Deeds of Settlement, which prescribed how they could each use 'Nalli' in their marks," said Justice Andre Maniam in judgment grounds last month.

"In so far as the parties abide by the Deeds of Settlement, they would not be in breach of contract.

"They would not be liable for trademark infringement or passing off, even if the marks which they had agreed they could respectively use were confusingly similar to each other."

Both Nalli Chinnasami Chetty Pte Ltd (NCCPL) and Nalli Pte Ltd (NPL) were entitled to use the name "Nalli" as their trademark and trade/business name in Singapore.

NCCPL was not to represent itself as the sole "Nalli" in Singapore. It was to identify and advertise itself as "Nalli Chinnasami Chetty" and not merely as "Nalli" in Singapore.

Tamil Nadu-based Nalli Chinnasami Chetty (NCC), which made the saris that NCCPL sold in Singapore at 16 Buffalo Road, was to use and register the mark "Nalli" in Singapore only in the stylised form.

On the other hand, saris made and sold by NPL have to use "Nalli" as part of their trademark of a woman's face, based on the agreement. They cannot use "Nalli" as a standalone trademark or business name.

NCC and NCCPL, through lawyers G. Radakrishnan and Suriya Prakash Uthayasurian, alleged that NPL breached the deeds of settlement.

They claimed NPL used the word "Nalli" as its business name instead of "Nalli Pte Ltd" by giving prominence to the word "Nalli" and significantly reducing the emphasis on the words "Pte Ltd" on its signage at NPL's shop on 2C Buffalo Road.

They also alleged that NPL used the words "Nalli" and "Nalli Singapore" both as a trademark and a business name on its marketing collateral, including its carrier bag, sari box and price card.

They further said NPL had the words "Original Nalli Products" on its display case at the NPL 2C Shop, with the word "Nalli" being given prominence.

NPL, represented by lawyers Bryan Manaf Ghows and Jasmine Toh, disputed the claims on several grounds, which the judge rejected.

Among other things, NPL argued there was an abuse of process because the lawsuit was an extension of a family dispute into the courtroom, initiated by the plaintiffs who felt commercially threatened.

NPL added the plaintiffs' complaints about the breaches of the Deeds of Settlement were minor and frivolous, and served no purpose but an ulterior one.

Rejecting their claim, Justice Maniam said: "Whether or not this may be seen as a family dispute, many family disputes unfortunately do make their way to court - where the parties' legal rights are determined.

"Likewise, it is not useful to ask if the defendants' conduct was viewed by the plaintiffs as a commercial threat: if that conduct was wrongful, the plaintiffs were entitled to sue."

NCC's two partners, who are also directors and shareholders of NCCPL, are descendants of Nalli Chinnasami Chetty by his first wife. Nalli founded NCC in 1928 in India.

On the other hand, Mrs A.M. Madhavan, who is one of two directors and shareholders of defendant NPL, is the daughter of Nalli's son by his second wife.

Justice Maniam held NPL was liable for the breach of the settlement deeds with the damages payable or an account of the profits made by NPL to be assessed separately.

"Specifically, NPL has used 'Nalli' (other than as part of the WFM or its name 'Nalli Pte Ltd') in the signage of the NPL 2C Shop, its carrier bags and boxes, its price cards and the display case located at the NPL 2C Shop, in breach of the Deeds of Settlement.

"The plaintiffs are entitled to an injunction to restrain NPL from continuing with the offending conduct."

The High Court judge further issued oral grounds on May 17 to supplement the decision. Among other things, the judge found NPL liable for trademark infringement and passing off, and rejected NPL's counterclaims.

