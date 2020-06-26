Local platform to connect children

Children around the world are trying to make sense of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They now have a better understanding of the enormity of the crisis, but are still befuddled by the "new normal" - faces hidden behind masks, social distancing and disrupted routines.

To help them overcome their fear and confusion, Design for Change Singapore (DFCS) - part of a global movement called Design for Change which works for the greater good of children in 70 countries - has come up with a solution.

It has set up a platform to engage children and get them to share their views on the good, bad and ugly about the current global crisis.

Run under the leadership of Ms Madhu Verma, founder and director of DFCS, Ms Sophie March, project manager, and Ms Nikita More, project coordinator, DFC Connect aims to open up the world to children and help them make meaningful connections.

"Children need to be heard and this is a simple step for their well-being," said Ms Verma. "Through simple, guided questions, children share and spread messages of hope and optimism.

"They realise that, even though they come from different countries and live in varied settings, they are part of one world that is now linked through this crisis.

"They face similar challenges and can help each other cope better in these uncertain times."

Since April, DFCS has been holding "Connect" sessions for children in the age group eight to 16. Children in Singapore can interact with their counterparts from nine countries - Israel, India, Sudan, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Africa, Indonesia and New Zealand - who can speak English comfortably.

The project is supported by DFCS' partners and the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth's Our Singapore Fund.

According to Ms Verma, DFCS, which has been working with schools in Singapore since 2010, has already engaged about 30 children from Singapore and 50 from other countries.

"These sessions are free," she said. "Each Zoom session includes six to eight children from three countries and they interact in a simple thinking framework of feel-imagine-do-share: How they feel and sense the world around them; what creative ways people have to deal with the situation and what are they doing to make the situation better."

Ms Verma said the children share their own ways to cope with the disruptions in their lives.

For instance, Jael from Israel played the saxophone, while Henry from Vietnam designed an online fun game called Whacko Corona.

Piya Sanghvi, 10, a student at Marymount Convent School, said: "I paint a lot and watch a lot of movies. I discussed these with my friends on Connect. I was able to find out more about the pandemic and what children in other countries do to occupy themselves.

"I find it enjoyable and found that, no matter how far we are, we can still make friends if we want to."

Children wishing to particpate in the project can register at www.dfcsingapore.com. The "Connect" sessions are free until mid-July.

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR