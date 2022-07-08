Lorry crashes into 11 vehicles on Causeway

8 Jul 2022 00:00 | Updated at: 8 Jul 2022 07:19

A 34-year-old lorry driver has been arrested after his lorry crashed into 11 vehicles - a van, a bus and 9 cars - on the Causeway leading to Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday morning.

The incident involved at least three cars from Singapore.

Initial investigations showed that the lorry lost control due to a brake malfunction, the South Johor Bahru District Police's statement said, adding that the lorry driver also tested negative for drugs.

PHOTO: ST READER

 
 
