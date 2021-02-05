Made-in-Singapore Malayalam film

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

A group of working professionals in Singapore with a passion for films have got together to make the Malayalam film Grahanam, which is a psychological thriller woven around real events.

"Except editor Ajmal Sabu and music director Anandh Kumar, all the others are Singapore-based and working in different sectors," said lead actress and producer Devika Sivan.

"Grahanam is a debut feature film for all of us, except Ajmal who is a film professional."

The 140-minute film captures love, suspense and intense emotions.

It revolves around the mysterious events that happen in the life of Roy, an Indian researcher based in Singapore (played by Gibu George) and his newly-wed wife Tina (Devika).

Their seemingly ordinary and happy married life turns upside down when strange, irrational and often life-threatening incidents start to occur closer to the lunar eclipse (grahanam).

As darkness begins to shroud the young couple's life, Roy is determined to uncover the mysteries and bring truth to light. What follows forms the crux of the movie.

The film also features three songs, rendered by noted Malayalam playback singers K.S. Harisankar and Vineeth Sreenivasan, and light humour.

The other main actors - Jayaram Nair, Binoop Nair, Sooraj Jayaraman and Ann Sooraj - are also Singapore-based.

Acclaimed Malayalam film actors Sudheer Karamana and Vijay Menon also have roles.

"My husband Anand (Paga) and I produced the film under the banner of Sreenandiya Productions," said Devika, an IT engineer from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, who came to work in Singapore six years ago.

"We work in different IT companies in Singapore.

"We financed the entire project and were involved in the creation of the movie. Anand wrote the story and screenplay and directed it.

"Since he is a non-Malayali, I helped in the translation of the dialogues. Post-shoot, Anand supervised the editing and other aspects in India."

Anand, a native of Bengaluru, has done short films such as Bhani (2018) and Angel Priya (2019).

Grahanam was shot in late 2019 and early last year - 95 per cent in Singapore and the rest in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"We had plans to release the movie in March last year but due to the pandemic the entire post-production work got delayed," said Devika.

"Theatres were also not available. We had to wait for the situation to settle."

The film will open in Singapore on Feb 12 at Carnival Cinemas. It will have English subtitles.

"We are working on the possibilities of getting a theatrical release in Kerala and other regions and platforms in India," said Devika.

According to her, it was not easy making the film.

"Anand and I cancelled our vacations and other luxuries we usually indulge in and diverted all our savings and earnings into making the movie," she said.

"As two people working in the IT field, it was not easy to finance a feature film. But we decided to take a calculated risk.

"The payments were done in instalments which gave us enough time to manage our funds."

Once the thread formed in Anand's mind, the pair formed a team of passionate, talented and dedicated people.

"The first thing we did was a good amount of homework," said Devika. "Anand's experience making short films helped a lot technically."

After spending weekends and most weekday evenings in film shoots, Devika felt "it was a treat to see the movie come live".

"We had reshoots, technical and logistical issues, financial hurdles and personal battles. But nothing could put us off our determination to make this film."

santosh@sph.com.sg