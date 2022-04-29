Making banking available for all

Mr Ram Sharma (above) and his business partner Raghu Nandan created Bank-Genie to make banking accessible to rural areas such as the islands in the Philippines (right). PHOTOS COURTESY OF RAM SHARMA

While on transit at Doha airport in 2015, Mr Ram Sharma learnt of a problem a bank was facing: Inability to start physical branches because of a lack of funds.

He immediately asked himself: "Why can't we solve the problem?"

The serial entrepreneur understood the issue better a few months later when he went on a road trip from Mysuru to Uthagamandalam in south India with his business partner Raghu Nandan, a young technology professional. They had to travel nearly 100km to find an ATM near the small town of Gundlupet.

It struck Mr Ram then that something had to be done to ease the woes of rural people who did not have access to a bank, particularly in an emergency, and for banks to serve people in remote areas without opening physical branches.

So he and Mr Raghu created a banking software that could break the barriers of distance and time.

In 2016, they formed the Singapore-based digital banking platform Bank-Geni to propagate and sell their initiative.

It empowers rural banks and microfinance companies in several countries in South-east Asia, Central Asia, West Africa and East Africa to serve customers through both digital and physical channels, and create a seamless and consistent experience.

It includes BDO Unibank, EastWest and Unionbank in the Philippines, NMB Bank in Nepal, CalBank and Consolidated Bank Ghana in Ghana and Sierra Leone Commercial Bank in Sierra Leone.

Bank-Genie eases the customer's journey with a suite of products that makes banking more accessible, efficient and safer. These also remove issues of errors, labour and time on the bank's end.

"In the past 10 months alone, we helped more than 30 banks serve about 3.5 million customers smoothly," said Mr Ram, a Singapore permanent resident who moved from India 15 years ago.

"Previously, locals were forced to travel all the way to the capital just to make transactions, not to mention the long lines caused by outdated legacy systems and processes.

"This was what happened in the smaller islands surrounding Cebu in the Philippines for the longest time.

"The locals, finding it hard to secure loans from banks due to non-existing credit score, would even opt for cash loans from moneylenders at exorbitant interests of up to 5 per cent a day."

Bank-Genie helps traditional banks move to mobile banking by offering technology at much lower costs and lightning speed deployment. Its price point goes as low as US$1 per account.

"We used to be a traditional brick-and-mortar bank, so customers had to visit the branches," said Mr Samuel Richard Tamakloe, head of Management Information Systems at CalBank.

"But now with Bank-Genie, when customers visit branches, they have devices they can transact on. It's paperless.

"For account opening and onboarding, we have put these solutions on tablets so customers don't go to the branches but we go to them."

Bank-Genie, which has a staff strength of 40 in the Philippines, India and Singapore, secured Series A funding of US$3 million from Japan's SoftBank Group and Dutch Development Bank FMO in 2017.

It has reported a yearly revenue of US$3 million and is in the process of a next round of fundraising.

"We want to keep positively impacting the lives of those who remain excluded in the financial ecosystem by driving greater inclusion through technology in markets that need it most," said Mr Ram.

"In the long term, we want to create better banking experiences with the creation of innovative digital products for financial institutions across the world."

