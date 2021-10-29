Malabar opens third outlet in Singapore

Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds, which has more than 260 outlets in 10 countries, opened its third showroom in Singapore at Centrium Square, Serangoon Road, on Oct 20.

It was virtually inaugurated by Mr M.P. Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, in the presence of co-chairman P.A. Ibrahim Haji, vice-chairman Abdul Salam K.P., managing director (international operations) Malabar Gold & Diamonds Shamlal Ahamed and managing director (India operations) Malabar Gold & Diamonds Asher O.

Many well-wishers also participated in the event.

According to the company's management, the new showroom will cater to the increasing footfall and demand for the brand.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds' other two stores in Singapore are located at 114 Syed Alwi Road and 121 Serangoon Road.

The Centrium Square outlet will display a large collection of traditional and contemporary designer jewellery.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has strengthened its position as a wedding jeweller of repute through its Brides of India campaigns.

The store offers unique and bespoke bridal jewellery solutions and collections that cater to the varied sensibilities of new-age brides across regions. Its array of exquisite and uniquely handcrafted jewellery collections include Ethnix (designer pieces), Era (uncut-diamond designs), Mine (diamonds unlimited), Divine (Indian heritage), Precia (gems) and Starlet (kids' range).

The new outlet also has a wide range of trendy gold jewellery designs, IGI certified diamonds and precious gem jewellery from over 20 countries.

"We are excited about this launch as it adds yet another feather to our hat with our expansion in south-east Asia," said Mr Ahammed. "We now have seven outlets in south-east Asia with four in Malaysia and three in Singapore. We will continue embarking on this journey by further expanding in the region with two new outlets due for launch in Malaysia before the close of this year."

The company announced special offers as part of the new showroom opening: Customers will receive a free ½ gram gold coin and a 1 gram gold coin with purchases of diamond and gems jewellery worth $1,000 and $1,500 respectively.

These offers are valid until Nov 4 this year across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores in Singapore.