Malaysia waives toll charge for a week

The Malaysian government on Wednesday announced that all vehicles entering the country via the Johor-Singapore land borders will be exempted from toll payments for a week from April 1.

In addition, travel insurance will no longer be required for fully vaccinated short-term visitors entering Singapore or Malaysia via the land borders from April 1, said the authorities in both countries.

The toll charge waiver is on top of the one-week road charge exemption announced earlier.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the exemption for travellers at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Iskandar Puteri is to ensure smooth traffic following the reopening of the land borders.

"The toll exemption applies to all types of vehicles for seven days, from April 1 to April 7. This is to facilitate cross-border travel with Singapore. This exception is for Malaysians and users who top up or renew Touch 'n Go and SmartTag," Mr Ismail said in a statement.

Based on a tweet by Malaysia's Health Ministry on Wednesday, travel insurance for Covid-19 treatment is not needed for fully vaccinated short-term visitors entering the country via the two land checkpoints from April 1.

The same applies to fully vaccinated short-term travellers entering Singapore via land from April 1, according to Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

