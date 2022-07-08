Malaysian man confirmed as Singapore's first monkeypox case

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the first local case of monkeypox infection in Singapore.

The patient is a 45-year-old male Malaysian national who resides in Singapore. He tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday and is currently hospitalised at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

COE premium hits all-time high of $110,524 in Open category

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums hit an all-time high of $110,524 in the Open category on Wednesday, reflecting market expectations that prices could rise further amid a projected decrease in supply.

The premium for Open category COE, which tends to be used to register larger cars, rose by 5.9 per cent from $104,400 at the last tender.

The previous record was $110,500, set in 1994 under a different classification, for cars above 2,000cc.

Train service resumes on Thomson-East Coast Line after 3½ hour disruption

A signal fault disrupted commutes along the entire Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) in both directions for about 3½ hours on Wednesday morning, and left some commuters stuck on six stalled trains.

SMRT said in a statement on Facebook that the fault started at 8.05am, affecting 19 trains in total between the nine-station stretch from Woodlands North to Caldecott.

Train service progressively resumed from 11.20am, said SMRT, and free bus services and bus bridging services ended at 11.45am.

Sharp rise in marriages and divorces last year

When it came to love during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of marriages and divorces hit record highs last year after the first year of the pandemic in 2020 disrupted both nuptials and break-ups.

A total of 28,329 couples wed last year - a 25.1 per cent jump from the 22,651 in 2020.

Some 7,890 couples dissolved their marriages last year, meaning they either divorced or annulled their marriage. This was a 13.4 per cent increase from the 6,959 marital dissolutions in 2020.

Parts of Western Catchment forest to be cleared for expansion of water plant

Parts of the Western Catchment forest near the Nanyang Technological University will be cleared for the expansion of a water treatment plant, a move that will impact wildlife there.

The area has one of the largest and most biodiverse secondary forests in Singapore.

National water agency PUB said the upgrading of the aged Choa Chu Kang Waterworks, which is the only plant supplying treated reservoir water to the western part of Singapore, is vital for the nation's water security.

New F-16 manoeuvre at close proximity among aerial display highlights at NDP

He is a commercial pilot, but on Aug 9, Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) (NS) Ong Swee Chuan will be navigating an F-16 fighter jet through a challenging manoeuvre that will make its debut at this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

He will be one of two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 pilots who will be engaged in a turn at close proximity to each other while undergoing high g-force (gravitational force equivalent) before doing a vertical climb.

Such a manoeuvre had been previously done only by a single jet at other NDPs.