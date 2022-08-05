Man allegedly knelt on wife as he smothered her

Fong Soong Hert with his wife Pek Ying Ling at Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland on Nov 26, 2021. PHOTO: ALEXIS FONG

The 51-year-old Singaporean on trial for killing his wife likely knelt on her to restrain her when he smothered her to death with a pillow last year, Newcastle Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

A pathologist explained that pressure on the front of Madam Pek Ying Ling's shoulders caused large areas of bruising and small burst blood vessels to appear shortly before she died.

Fong Soong Hert, also known as Allan, is on trial for the murder of Madam Pek, also 51 and known to family and friends as Evelyn, at County Aparthotel on Dec 5, 2021.

Mr Alonzo Fong, the oldest of three sons and who is studying in the city, alerted the police after he received a phone call from his father who said he thought he had killed Madam Pek.

Officers found her lifeless body on the bed in the hotel room the couple were staying at during their four-day trip to the city.

A pillow covered her face and her arms were outstretched.

An emergency medical team attempted resuscitation but she was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

`The trial began on Monday with Fong pleading not guilty to murder.

The Straits Times