Man attacked by otters thought he was going to die

Mr Graham George Spencer, who was attacked by otters, was left with injuries to his legs, buttocks and finger. PHOTOS: GRAHAM GEORGE SPENCER

A man's visit to the Singapore Botanic Gardens ended with a trip to the hospital, after a group of otters bit him in the legs, buttocks and finger.

The attack on Nov 30 left Mr Graham George Spencer with more than 20 wounds, with some requiring stitches.

Rccalling the incident, the Singapore permanent resident said: "I actually thought I was going to die - they were going to kill me."

The maid agency owner, who is British and in his 60s, said he was attacked at about 6.40am when he was at the end of a routine morning walk with a friend.

About 20 otters were moving quietly but "went crazy" after another man ran towards them.

They tried to bite the runner, who avoided their attacks and moved past Mr Spencer.

"All of a sudden, they must have thought I was (the runner)," he said.

The otters targeted him, with some biting his ankles and causing him to fall facedown.

They zoomed in on his legs and buttocks, with one otter biting his finger.

His friend screamed and shouted at the animals, which stopped their action momentarily.

The duo then ran towards a nearby visitor centre with the otters giving chase for a short distance.

A guard at the centre provided bandages, with other park staff subsequently attending to Mr Spencer.

He was given tetanus shots and oral antibiotics to the nearby Gleneagles Hospital and had some wounds stitched up, before being discharged on the same day.

He has returned to the hospital three times to treat his wounds and has spent about $1,200 in medical bills.

Mr Spencer spoke to a representative from the Singapore Botanic Gardens last Friday who told him that the authorities are investigating the incident.

