Marking India's road to freedom

4 Nov 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 4 Nov 2021 09:03

The students of GIIS SMART Campus participated in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an event organised by the Indian government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

The Mahotsav comprises a series of activities and events, including a few related to Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army.

The students took part in different activities in their respective classrooms.

Grade 6 students did a video presentation about Netaji's life, while their Grade 7 counterparts created a collage on the departed Indian leader.

Grade 8 and Grade 9 students created posters and screened a documentary and participated in a quiz about Netaji respectively.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav activities allowed the students to understand India's culture and history better.

from Global Indian International School

 
 
