Marking India's road to freedom

The students of GIIS SMART Campus participated in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an event organised by the Indian government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
The Mahotsav comprises a series of activities and events, including a few related to Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army.
The students took part in different activities in their respective classrooms.
Grade 6 students did a video presentation about Netaji's life, while their Grade 7 counterparts created a collage on the departed Indian leader.
Grade 8 and Grade 9 students created posters and screened a documentary and participated in a quiz about Netaji respectively.
The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav activities allowed the students to understand India's culture and history better.
from Global Indian International School