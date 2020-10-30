MAS: Economy will take longer to recover

Singapore's economy is likely to take longer to recover from the Covid-19 crisis than it did in past recessions, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday.

Part of the reason is a drop in earnings for businesses and lower incomes for households. Coupled with greater uncertainty, these restrain spending and investment.

As a result, the pace of recovery is expected to be moderate in the quarters ahead, the central bank added in its twice-yearly macroeconomic review released on Wednesday. Some pockets of the economy are not expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels even by the end of next year.

Citing the travel-related sector and some contact-intensive domestic services as examples, MAS said that activity "could still fall short of pre-pandemic levels until health risks abate".

It further expects employment recovery to be uneven and slow.

On the jobs front, the unemployment rate among Singapore residents is likely to remain high next year, keeping wage growth low.

This is unlike during the 2008 global financial crisis, when the rate returned to pre-crisis levels after six quarters.

In its report, MAS noted the Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately hurt domestic-oriented and travel-related services, such as food and beverage, retail, construction, aviation and hospitality.

As these sectors have stronger interlinkages with local firms and households, there has been a more severe impact locally, especially on jobs and consumption.

Previous recessions were typically driven by the manufacturing sector, which is externally oriented.

Meanwhile, the pace of recovery could be affected by a resurgence in Covid-19 infections worldwide, causing more shutdowns and weaker external demand that would worsen conditions in Singapore.

"The path ahead remains clouded with uncertainty," said MAS. It reiterated the Government's forecast that the economy would shrink by a record 5 per cent to 7 per cent this year.

Next year, the economy is expected to post growth that is higher than the average in the past several years, but that is because of the effects of the low base this year.

The Straits Times