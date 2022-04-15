MAS tightens policy to combat inflation

Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy on Thursday for the third time since October in a double-barrelled move to combat inflation that is expected to heat up.

To allow the local dollar to strengthen against currencies of its trading partners, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) re-centred the midpoint of the exchange rate policy band at the prevailing level, and slightly increased the slope or rate of currency appreciation.

There was no change to the width of the policy band, a move the central bank usually takes when markets are volatile.

MAS' dual moves are the first time since April 2010 that both tools were used concurrently to tighten policy. It comes after a tightening in October and a surprise off-cycle move in January.

This is "a more aggressive move" than in October and January, Ms Selena Ling, chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, said in a Bloomberg Television interview after the announcement.

Ms Sophia Ng, a currency analyst at MUFG Bank, told Bloomberg that "this is the most hawkish move that the MAS could undertake".

The Singapore dollar jumped about 0.5 per cent to 1.3555 per US dollar immediately after the MAS move. It was trading at 1.3541 at 10.06am, up 0.6 per cent from its Wednesday's close.

MAS also raised its inflation forecasts, with core inflation now projected to come in at 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year, from the 2 per cent to 3 per cent expected in January.

Meanwhile, overall inflation is forecast at 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent, from the earlier range of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The Straits Times