Masks optional in most places from Monday

Masks will not be required in most indoor settings from next Monday, as Singapore takes a significant step towards living with Covid-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that masks will be mandatory only in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and clinics, and when taking public transport, including boarding areas at bus interchanges and MRT platforms. It was also announced that non-fully vaccinated travellers can enter Singapore from next Monday without serving stay-home notice, and that safe management measures for visits to hospitals and nursing homes will be eased next month.

These moves come on the back of a falling number of cases, with fewer than 400 Covid-19 patients hospitalised each day, down from more than 800 last month.

It is estimated that around 70 per cent of the population have been infected which, alongside the high vaccination rates, has built resilience into the community, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Mr Wong said Singaporeans must still be prepared for any sudden change in the situation as the next Covid-19 variant can be more aggressive and dangerous.

Speaking alongside him at a Covid-19 multi-ministry task force press conference on Wednesday, Mr Ong said Singapore should prepare itself for a "Northern Hemisphere winter wave" at the end of the year, which the US, Britain and Europe are bracing themselves for.

Should a big Covid-19 wave hit Singapore, it will involve many people getting reinfected with the virus - given the number who have already caught the virus here, Mr Ong said.

Data shows that the likelihood of reinfection eight months after getting Covid-19 is still very low - 5 per cent that of a person who has not been infected, he added.

But he also highlighted that the proportion of cases that are reinfections has increased from 2-3 per cent to about 5.5 per cent now, as immunity wanes.

Vaccination remains the primary line of defence, said the task force. Mr Wong said the task force is studying a new system that will keep vaccinations up to date.

The Straits Times