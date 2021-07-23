Mediation faster, cheaper way to preserve business ties

Leading lights from the judiciary, government, legal and business sectors in India and Singapore speaking at the India-Singapore Mediation Summit 2021 on July 17. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL MEDIATION CENTRE

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Singapore's Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong believes Singapore and India have potential for more collaboration on mediation, which is fast gaining currency as a dispute resolution method which is economical, efficient, effective, preserves relationships and builds harmony.

"Trade and investment between Singapore and India are on the rise," he said at the inaugural virtual India-Singapore Mediation Summit (ISMS) last Saturday.

"Today, Singapore is the biggest contributor to FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows into India and Indian companies form the largest overseas contingent that have invested in Singapore. There is therefore impetus for us to collaborate more closely on mediation."

During mediation, a neutral mediator tries to persuade the two warring parties to resolve their dispute through give and take instead of rushing to court and waiting endlessly for a verdict. "It's a dispute resolution mechanism that has been historically practised by both our societies," said Mr Tong. "Both our economies, our judiciary, are very comfortable with it. It's a known quantity.

"And more importantly, it is a means of resolving disputes in a manner which gives parties the best chance of maintaining what could very often be hard-won, longstanding commercial relationships."

Mr Tong, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, added that mediation is generally faster, more cost-effective and also familiar to both Singaporean and Indian companies.

The growth of mediation as a way to deal with disputes has been fuelled by economic fallout and logistical problems brought on by Covid-19.

Singapore's Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who also addressed the summit, said that "entire industries have been left grappling with the uncertainties arising from disrupted supply chains, delayed payments and operational difficulties".

He added that other forms of conflict resolution are more expensive and carry the risk of damaging long-term relationships between business partners.

"Mediation offers considerable advantages as a means of helping businesses steer through the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic. We have therefore made a concerted effort to encourage even greater reliance on mediation during this period," he said.

India's Chief Justice N.V. Ramana called for the country to enter mission mode to popularise mediation, stressing on the importance of alternate dispute resolution in reducing the pending cases in the courts and unclogging the judicial system.

To popularise mediation as a cheaper and faster dispute resolution mechanism, a movement needs to be launched," he said.

"Perhaps, an omnibus law in this regard is needed to fill the vacuum."

Other leading lights from the judiciary, government, legal and business sectors in India and Singapore also spoke at the summit.