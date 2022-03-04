Meet and feed Indian rhino

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

While the wild population of Indian rhinos have increased thanks to conservation efforts, they remain classified as "vulnerable" under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

This means they continue to face a high risk of extinction in the wild, alongside the other species of rhinos.

In a bid to raise awareness about the Indian rhinos' plight and the threats they face, the Night Safari has opened feeding sessions for the public since Feb 17 featuring Newari, one of the two Indian rhinos who arrived in Singapore from the Al Bustan Zoological Centre in the United Arab Emirates in November 2020.

They are part of the EAZA Ex-Situ Programme, an internationally managed breeding programme to improve genetic diversity of Indian Rhinos under human care.

"There is nothing quite like seeing an Indian Rhino in such close proximity and even more incredible to have it feeding out of your hand," Night Safari's senior keeper, Herbivores, Gao Hui told tabla!. "We hope such interactions will help people value and connect with the amazing wildlife we share on this planet."

Half-brothers Newari and Thulie made their debut at the Night Safari's new Indian Rhino exhibit in April last year and have since settled down well.

Unlike African white rhinos that live in small herds, Indian rhinos are solitary animals, especially the males. Sometimes, they can get territorial, and so Thulie and Newari are housed in separate exhibits.

"Of the two, Newari is more food motivated, so we started conditioning him for the feeding programme first," said Mr Gao. "We worked with Newari for over six months.

"We are now conditioning Thulie too and, when he is fully comfortable around people, he will take turns with Newari to partake in the feeding programme."

Thulie and Newari, who have the same mother but were sired by different bulls, grew up together. Newari is five years old and weighs 1,714kg, while Thulie is eight years old and more powerful at 1,888kg.

"They are both highly intelligent but share very different personalities," said Mr Gao. "Thulie is the bolder one, while Newari is shy."

The Night Safari's animal care team used a training technique called positive reinforcement conditioning to get Newari ready for his debut at the exhibit's feeding platform.

"We rely on motivating an animal through rewards," said Mr Gao. Each time they display a desired action, they are rewarded with a treat to encourage that behaviour in the future."

"This process is entirely voluntary for the animals. This technique is also used to encourage them to participate in health checks safely."

Newari was fed with one of his favourite treats - carrots - at the feeding platform on a regular basis.

"It was a gradual process," said Mr Gao.

"While he was very shy at first and used to avoid coming close to us, he showed improvement day by day.

"He now confidently takes food from guests' hands during the public feeding sessions."

The Indian rhino habitat is located next to Night Safari's East Lodge. The public can feed Newari at 7.30pm on operating nights by securing slots at https://bit.ly/NightSafari_IndianRhinoFeeding and contributing $10.

All contributions will go to supporting conservation projects in Singapore and South-east Asia.