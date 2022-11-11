Meta layoffs hit Singapore

Global job cuts by social media giant Meta have hit Singapore, according to sources and posts on professional networking platform LinkedIn.

There are at least 10 affected employees in Singapore, based on a count of LinkedIn posts and sources of The Straits Times.

The layoffs are set to affect 11,000 global workers, or about 13 per cent of Facebook's parent firm's 87,000-strong global workforce.

Those laid off in Singapore found out on Thursday morning via email, according to LinkedIn users who said they were affected.

"As I was getting ready to head out to the office today, I decided to check my email and rotation schedule, as I would any other day," posted Syahid Ismail who listed his role as business integrity escalations specialist.

"That's when I saw the dreaded email and the biggest fear of my career came true. I'm one of those affected by the #metalayoffs."

The hashtag he used was trending on the platform.

Other employees in Singapore who were retrenched included Mr Alex Fenby, head of news partnerships in South-east Asia, who had worked at Meta for four years.

"This is a first in my career, and presents a whole new set of emotions to work through," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"I close this chapter having learnt so much and made many, many friends."

The cuts appear to affect a host of departments and roles, ranging from recruiters to product management, as well as those working in the firm's gaming division.

Meta's Asia-Pacific headquarters is located in Singapore's Marina Bay financial district. It was reported in 2018 that Meta Singapore had over 1,000 employees.

