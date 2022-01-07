Migratory vulture remains grounded - S'pore its new home?

A staff member from the Mandai Wildlife Group with the cinereous vulture. PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The rare cinereous vulture found near the Singapore Botanic Gardens remains in Singapore after it failed to take flight for a second time on Wednesday despite being assessed to be strong enough to do so.

The migratory bird - Singapore's first record of the largest raptor in Europe, Asia and Africa - had been hospitalised at Jurong Bird Park's bird hospital since Dec 30.

The clear sunny skies and winds made it optimal for the raptor to rise on Wednesday.

But the juvenile, which weighs about 7kg, barely flew more than 50m before landing in an adjacent field.

The vulture was examined by veterinarians from Jurong Bird Park before it was allowed to try again.

But it merely wandered for an hour.

The National Parks Board (NParks) and Mandai Wildlife Group later said they will find another opportune time to release the bird so that it can resume its migratory movement pattern.

The Straits Times