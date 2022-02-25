Minister praises GIIS' green initiatives

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong voiced appreciation for GIIS East Coast's (EC) various green initiatives during a visit to the campus on Feb 18.

Mr Tong, who represents the Marine Parade GRC, was in the campus as part of a Joo Chiat community visit. During his time there, Mr Tong also thanked the school's management for being a valuable partner to the Joo Chiat community and lauded its involvement in building a cohesive and united society.

The minister was welcomed by Global Schools Foundation chairman Atul Temurnikar and other members of the school management, including deputy chief executive Officer Kaustubh Bodhankar and Singapore country director Prashant Bafna.

Mr Tong paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding a bust of India's independence leader in the school.

Later he met the principal C.V.K. Sastry, teachers, coordinators and staff and had a good conversation with them on the school's vision and mission and its various efforts to keep a clean, green and sustainable environment in the area.

Mr Tong also spent time with the school's student council, discussing with the members about their duties and responsibilities.

The minister appreciated the school's efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

He handed out a specially designed Joo Chiat Cares Tingkat, a two-tier eco-friendly lunch box, as part of the initiative to reduce single-use plastic in the community.

The GIIS management presented him with a painting of the East Coast Campus, while all his associates were given a sapling as a token of appreciation.

GIIS East Coast is part of the Global Schools Foundation which has won awards for sustainability efforts. The campus has pledged support to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and has made concerted efforts to have a green footprint. This includes producing fruits and vegetables in a herb garden in its backyard and planting saplings during student birthdays each year.

from Global Indian International School