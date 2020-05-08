Minister sends video message to migrant workers

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran sent a video message to migrant workers on Wednesday to assuage the concerns of those living in dormitories who have been subjected to stringent measures amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaking in Tamil, Mr Iswaran explained the need to test them and their co-workers for Covid-19 and said the Government has "undertaken numerous efforts to enhance the quality of food and facilities" within their dorms.

The video, with a second version dubbed in Bengali, was sent to workers via WhatsApp.

"If (your friends test) positive, we will provide them with the necessary medical care fully paid for by the Government. We will provide you with the necessary quality medical care as we do for Singaporeans. This is our promise," Mr Iswaran said.

As of Monday, more than 5 per cent, or 16,393, of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dorms have tested positive for the virus. Many of them are Indian nationals. This has caused public attention to focus on dorm conditions and whether more could be done to help the workers. Many remain quarantined in their rooms. The stay-home notice period for work permit and S Pass holders in the construction sector has been extended till May 18.

In his message, Mr Iswaran said that he had approached four Indian stars to send their good wishes to the workers on video. They include actor Rajinikanth and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who both urged the workers to abide by the Singapore Government's rules.

Renowned composer A.R. Rahman and actor Kamal Haasan also sent their good wishes.

Mr Rahman said workers, like their countrymen in India, should follow the Government's announcements and practise safe distancing.

While acknowledging initial logistical kinks, the Government has said that food quality has greatly improved.

Mr Iswaran said services in the dorms have been enhanced to make sure workers can communicate with their families, get necessary information from the Internet, and watch their favourite films.

The Straits Times