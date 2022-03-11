Ministry of Home Affairs statement:

It is an offence for any person, whilst in Singapore, to wage, attempt to wage or abet the waging of war against the government of any power with which Singapore is not at war. For citizens of Singapore, in particular, even if they commit these acts whilst outside Singapore, they will be legally deemed to have committed them as if in Singapore, and hence liable for an offence. We advise members of the public who wish to help Ukrainians to do so via legal channels. For instance, they may donate to legitimate organisations, such as the Singapore Red Cross, that are raising funds for humanitarian aid to support affected communities in Ukraine.