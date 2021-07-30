Modi lauds renovated Sikh temple inauguration

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the inauguration of the renovated Silat Road Sikh Temple on July 3. PHOTO: MCI

The inauguration of the renovated Silat Road Sikh Temple by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on July 3 found a prominent mention in Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme which features Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thoughts and observations, last Sunday.

"The Prime Minister of Singapore and my friend Lee Hsien Loong inaugurated the recently renovated Silat Road Gurudwara," said Mr Modi. "He also wore the traditional Sikh turban.

"The people-to-people strength between two countries gets a boost with such initiatives and efforts. These also show how important it is to live in a harmonious environment and understand each other's culture."

The Silat Road gurdwara was built by the Sikh Police Contingent in 1924 and is the oldest Sikh temple in Singapore.

It served as a safe home for the families of Sikhs who were killed during the Japanese Occupation and serves the Sikh congregation as well as the needs of the wider community today.

It is dedicated to Bhai Maharaj Singh, who fought against the British in India. He was sent by the British to Singapore in the 1850s as a political prisoner. He died in solitary confinement at the Outram Prison in 1856. The saint-soldier is the first Sikh in recorded history to set foot in Singapore.

"This gurudwara was built about a hundred years ago and there is also a memorial dedicated to Bhai Maharaj Singh," said Mr Modi. "Bhai Maharaj Singh ji fought for the independence of India and this moment becomes more inspiring when we are celebrating 75 years of independence."

The budget for the refurbishment works at the temple was $2.5 million, with funds raised from donors. The temple now has an expanded kitchen and a bigger main prayer hall. Ventilation has been improved and eco-friendly lights, as well as an additional ramp to improve access for the elderly, have been installed.

The expansion of the prayer hall will allow for weddings to be held at the temple.