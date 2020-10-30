MOM: Approvals are limited to reduce further risk of importation of Covid-19

Both the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the High Commission of India in Singapore (HCI) are aware of the difficulties Indian nationals holding employment visas are facing as they aim to return to Singapore.

An MOM spokesperson told tabla!: "Singapore has managed to control the importation of Covid-19 infected cases through strict controls on inbound travellers.

"While Singapore is progressively reopening our borders, entry approvals for incoming travellers (including Work Pass holders) are limited to reduce further risk of importation of Covid-19 cases and to protect public health.

"We will continue to adjust our border measures as the global situation evolves and seek the understanding and patience of those affected."

A spokesperson for the HCI said a few Indian nationals holding employment visas have approached it for help from India via e-mails.

"The High Commissioner in his meetings, especially those with (Singapore's) ministers, has taken up the issue," said the spokesperson.

"We have been assured by the Singaporean authorities that cases on humanitarian grounds will be considered favourably.

"We continue to engage regularly with relevant authorities at all levels."