The Money man of Citi

When Mr Money Kanagasabapathy first set foot in Citi 22 years ago, Citicorp and Travellers Group had merged to form Citigroup - what then was the world's biggest financial services company by market capitalisation with a combined asset value of almost US$700 billion (S$955b).

"It's fair to say it wasn't a marriage made in heaven. There were a lot of internal challenges in terms of coming together, building a new organisation with an identity and a culture that's going to be progressive and good for the joint entity," he said.

Amid Citi's restructuring, the Citi veteran - better known as Money K - himself went through a personal transition, entering the banking sector after almost 10 years in marketing and communications. He was previously the deputy managing director at public relations agency Baldwin Boyle Shand.

"It is about the time Singapore was also liberalising its financial services sector," he said. "I recognised that the financial sector was going places and would offer exciting new opportunities, so I applied for a position in Citi. I got a little lucky."

Joining Citi as the head of public affairs, Mr Money later moved to the private banking segment in 2003, foreseeing that wealth management would see the next big wave in the rising tide of financial services.

"It's a big, global bank. For young people, Citi can be a springboard for widely different jobs. I started in public affairs at a country level, moved on to regional positions, then to international and global assignments.

"Not many institutions can offer such a breadth of opportunities."

Today, Mr Money is head of global client service (GCS), an arm of Citi's private bank that started in 2012. It represents a multilateral global network of banking, lending, investing and wealth-planning capabilities for its high-net-worth clients.

Before taking up this role last year, Mr Money was the Asia-Pacific head of GCS for five years. Earlier, from 2007, he headed the next-generation and family business programmes.

Citi works with one-third of billionaires globally and serves over 1,600 family office clients within its private capital group, with about 300 of them in its Singapore and Hong Kong hubs.

With a footprint in 95 countries, globality is Citi's core advantage, said Mr Money.

"I think other private banks are probably not as global as us and may not be able to offer the full spectrum of what we can do for our clients globally," he said.

"At GCS, we are like an intermediary for the bankers and financial specialists all over the world."

Mr Money leads a core team of about 20 financial professionals worldwide within GCS, and works with other Citi members who hold dual or multiple roles.

GCS saw its share of challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with regard to travel, but it continued to reap double-digit percentage growth.

The GCS segment today sees about US$200 million in yearly revenues, the continued success in part due to collaboration and partnership - two buzzwords in Citi, Mr Money highlighted.

"When you work in a global organisation sprawled across 95 countries, you learn the true meaning of partnership in double-quick time. In Citi, it is all about partnership and collaboration, it's not a choice. It's our modus operandi to get things done," he said.

On a more casual note, Mr Money discussed the origins of his unique name, which makes it seem like he was destined for his long Citi career.

His father named him and his siblings with Tamil names which hold deep meaning, like faith, wealth, love and wisdom.

The word "money", for instance, translates to the hour of time, jewel or beads - depending on its context.

"My father deliberately spelt it Money. He told me the clerk at the registrar of births was not happy with the spelling but he said, 'No, I am the father, not the government,'" said Mr Money.

This year, Citi celebrates its 120th anniversary in Singapore, one of four wealth hubs for the bank globally. It plans to hire an extra 2,300 wealth staff in Asia - including 1,100 relationship managers and private bankers - and grow client assets in the region by US$150 billion by 2025.

"I think I will retire with Citi. It has been one hell of a ride, seeing the ups and downs, dealing with various crises, and witnessing phenomenal successes and milestones," said Mr Money.

"The best thing about Citi is its people and talents that are not intimidated by challenges or huge goals."

