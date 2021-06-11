More than $1 million raised for India Covid Relief Fund

More than $1 million was raised in just over a month for the India Covid Relief Fund, which was launched by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha) on April 26.

The two organisations presented a cheque to the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) on June 3 in the presence of India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran. The money will go towards securing medical equipment and supplies for India's fight against Covid-19, and will be delivered by the Indian Red Cross to several hard-hit states in India.

Both SICCI and Lisha will continue with the donation drive until the end of June.

Mr C. Sankaranathan, chairman of Lisha, said: "The plight of India is deeply saddening. We want to thank everyone who has pitched in to make a difference in the unprecedented crisis that India is facing."

Corporate donors such as Baring Private Equity Asia and Adani Global not only contributed cash but critical medical supplies as well.

The Straits Times