More parts of Ulu Pandan park connector to reopen

More parts of Ulu Pandan park connector, that were closed after a landslide at a Clementi Build-To-Order site, will reopen this weekend.

The segments, from Boon Lay Way and the Ayer Rajah Expressway to the Commonwealth Avenue West flyover, were closed after part of the Clementi NorthArc construction site collapsed last Friday, injuring a passer-by.

The Housing Board said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the flood risk to the Ulu Pandan park connector and areas immediately upstream of the site remains.

Cyclist injured in drain accident settles suit against PUB

After one day of trial, a negligence suit brought by a cyclist against PUB was resolved on Wednesday, after he accepted a settlement offered by the national water agency earlier. The terms of the settlement are confidential, with no admission of liability by PUB.

Myanmar national Maung Maung Aung Soe Thu, 42, had sued PUB, seeking damages of at least $578,000. He suffered head and spine injuries, as well as facial fractures, on Jan 16 last year after the front wheel of his bicycle got caught in a 3cm gap of a drain grating along Changi Point Coastal Walk.

COE premium for large cars hits new high again

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose in all categories except for smaller cars on Wednesday, with the premium for larger and more powerful cars notching a new record high for the second consecutive time.

The only category of COE to fall was the one for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power. Premiums fell from $87,889 to $86,000, a decrease of 2.1 per cent.

In the category for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price increased by 0.9 per cent from the previous record of $112,001 to hit $113,000.

Charges withdrawn for teacher, husband accused of maid abuse

After more than two years of living with multiple maid abuse charges looming over them, a primary school teacher and her husband can finally heave a sigh of relief as all charges against them were withdrawn following 12 days of trial.

Last week, Ms Nachammai Selva Nachiappan, 40, and Mr Arunachalam Muthiah, 43, were each given a discharge amounting to an acquittal. This means the Singaporean couple cannot be charged again with the same offences.

New longevity clinic to provide patients 'customised' health plan to slow ageing

A new longevity clinic where the doctor will diagnose a healthy person's biological age and then provide a customised plan to slow ageing is being set up at Alexandra Hospital and is expected to open by early next year.

It will be the first publicly funded outpatient clinic in longevity medicine in Singapore and possibly in the world, Professor Andrea Maier, the co-director of the National University Health System (NUHS) Centre for Healthy Longevity said during the centre's opening on Wednesday.

Motorists face roadblocks in getting refunds for expired Touch 'n Go toll cards

Motorists driving to Malaysia are having to jump through hoops to get a refund for unused balance in their Touch 'n Go highway toll cards, which are deactivated after 12 months of disuse.

Some have been trying for five months since the land borders between the two countries reopened in April after two years of pandemic-induced closure. The closure meant that practically all Touch 'n Go cards held by Singapore drivers have been deactivated.