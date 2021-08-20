More people return to office

Lawyer Crystal Tan usually gets a seat when she boards the train on the North-South Line to the city at 8.30am, but on Thursday most of the seats were taken.

Alighting at Raffles Place, Ms Tan, 32, said: "There was quite a significant number of people on the train today. Usually, there will be a lot of seats around, but today most of the seats were filled up."

On Thursday, companies were allowed to bring more staff back to the office, with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore.

Up to 50 per cent of employees are now allowed back to the office. This has not been the case since May 8, when firms switched largely to getting people to work from home in line with safe management measures.

Mr Ramadass Deenathayalu, 51, who works at Raffles Place, said his company prefers employees to work from home, but he enjoys working from the office.

"When we work at home, we unknowingly work longer hours. It's not healthy and it's bad for psychological health. We are away from social connections when we work from home. It's better to go out and work with people," said the manager in the software industry.

"I'm looking forward to have more human connections and interactions since more people are allowed to go back to office now."

Across Singapore, people were walking into malls and buildings without temperature screening - a requirement that was lifted on Thursday.

But some places were still conducting such checks, saying they would phase it out in the days to come.

At the hospitals, visits to wards were allowed to resume on Thursday, but with vaccination-differentiated measures in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 with a valid pre-event test exemption notice can enter wards without a pre-visit Covid-19 test.

Unvaccinated visitors have to show a negative Covid-19 test result to enter hospital wards. This can be an antigen rapid test (ART) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test done within the last 24 hours.

Hospitals continue to enforce strict rules such as limiting visitor numbers and duration, as well as ensuring mask-wearing and safe distancing.

A spokesman for the National University Health System (NUHS) said that visitor management policy and guidelines have been updated in line with the Ministry of Health's guidelines.

This is to protect patients, accompanying persons and caregivers, and to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in hospitals, he said.

