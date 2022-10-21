More police to be deployed in Little India over Deepavali weekend

With heavy human and vehicle traffic expected in Little India this weekend, there will be more boots on the ground to regulate traffic and assist motorists.

Auxiliary police officers will be deployed along affected roads and junctions to regulate traffic and assist motorists.

Motorists are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and to drive with caution. Strict enforcement action will also be taken against illegal parking, said a police advisory.

70% of Singaporeans concerned about higher household expenses

Nearly 70 per cent of Singaporeans are concerned about higher household expenses, according to a recent study by UOB. This is an increase of 11 percentage points from last year, owing to rising inflation and an uncertain economic climate.

About 70 per cent of Singaporeans also think there is a likelihood of the country entering a recession in the next six months, representing an increase of 7 percentage points from last year.

8 weeks' jail for Bentley driver who threatened security officer

The driver who threatened to run down a 62-year-old security guard outside Red Swastika School was on Wednesday jailed for eight weeks and fined $600.

Neo Hong Chye, 61, who was driving a Bentley, was also disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for 12 months.

Man locks ex-girlfriend's fiance in flat and starts fire outside

Raging with jealousy when he found out his former girlfriend was getting married, a man started a fire outside her fiance's unit on March 11 after locking him inside on their wedding day.

Surenthiran Sugumaran, 30, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one charge of committing mischief by fire, knowing that he was likely to cause damage to property.

Staggered arrangement for start of new school year to continue in 2023

Primary 1, Kindergarten 1 and secondary school students in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools will start the new school year on Jan 3, 2023.

As for Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to 6 pupils, they will report to school on Jan 4, just like they did in 2021 and 2022, MOE said on Wednesday.

The staggered arrangement was introduced to protect the school community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has helped younger pupils ease into their new school environment on the first school day, and will continue, MOE added.

Workers allegedly block entrance of building over unpaid wages

A group of nine foreign workers allegedly blocked the entrance and exit of an Ang Mo Kio building on Tuesday afternoon over unpaid wages.

The police said that the nine men were aged between 28 and 54, and that they complied when told by police officers to cease their activity.

No arrests were made.

The men are assisting in police investigations for the offence of participating in a public assembly without a permit.